Happy Friday! We hope you had a great week and we welcome you to the weekend.
This morning's chill will bring afternoon high temperatures in the 40s for the mountains and near 50 for the Upstate. Sunny skies are expected today with a fairly light wind.
Starting Saturday with sunshine, before clouds move in during the afternoon. Most of the day should be dry outside of a stray shower in the Upstate and brief snow flurry in the higher terrain. Saturday night rain pushes in for the Upstate, with a wintry mix in the mountains. Highs will climb in the 40s region-wide this weekend.
Rain clears out late on Sunday with lingering Mountain snow Monday morning. The Upstate should stay dry on Monday, but can’t rule out a rain shower or snow flurry along the NC/SC border at some point during the day.
Have a great day and weekend!
