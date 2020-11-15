A cold front has moved through the region this evening ushering in some cooler temperatures and breezy conditions. Expect temperatures to fall into the low 40s for the Upstate by the morning with 30s for the mountains. It will feel colder with breezy conditions. Winds will gust to near 20 mph overnight with gusts of 30 to 40 mph in the mountains.
Monday will start a string of beautiful days for the region. In fact the whole week looks dry with sunny to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures Monday and Tuesday will be in the low to mid 60s for the Upstate and mid to upper 50s for the mountains.
Break out the telescope for Monday night as we'll see the Leonid meteor showers peaking. Best time for viewing will be from midnight to 6 am. You'll want to bundle up because temperatures will be in the 30s with clear skies. Tuesday night we'll see clear skies and temperatures in the mid 30s for the Upstate and upper 20s for the mountains.
A reinforcing shot of colder air will push temperatures back in the mid to upper 50s for the Upstate and low 50s for the mountains Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will warm a bit Friday into the weekend with 60s Friday and near 70 Saturday and Sunday, with 60s for the mountains.
Lows will be in the 30s then 40s Saturday and Sunday morning for the Upstate and 30s then 40s Sunday morning for the mountains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.