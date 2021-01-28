Beautiful sunshine is ahead for Friday and much of Saturday, but temps will be colder than normal for this time of year! Rain arrives Sunday, with a brief wintry mix in the mountains.
Tonight will be COLD with lows down to 21-27 area-wide. Winds will settle, so at least it won’t feel much colder than the actual temperature. Friday brings more sunshine and chilly highs in the 40s for the mountains and near 50 for the Upstate.
Clouds will increase Saturday, but most of the day should be dry! Highs will stay in the 40s to low 50s. Saturday night rain pushes in for the Upstate, with a wintry mix possible in the mountains. It should turn to all rain in the mountains through Sunday with highs near 50 degrees area-wide.
Rain clears out Sunday night, then it stays cold into next week. Mountain snow will be possible on Monday as a stout northwest flow gets going! The Upstate should stay dry on Monday, but can’t rule out a flurry along the NC/SC border at some point during the day!
