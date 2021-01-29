Beautiful sunshine is ahead for Friday and much of Saturday, but temps will be colder than normal for this time of year. Rain arrives Sunday, with brief wintry mix in the mountains.
This morning starts COLD with lows down to the 20s area-wide. Winds will settle, so at least it won’t feel much colder than the actual temperature. The day brings sunshine and cool temperatures in the 40s for the mountains and near 50 for the Upstate.
Clouds will increase Saturday, but most of the day should be dry outside of a stray shower Upstate and brief snow flurry in the higher terrain. Highs will stay in the 40s. Saturday night rain pushes in for the Upstate, with a wintry mix in the mountains. It should turn to all rain in the mountains through Sunday with highs near 50 degrees area-wide.
Rain clears out Sunday night, then it stays cold into next week. Mountain snow will be possible on Monday as a stout northwest flow gets going. The Upstate should stay dry on Monday, but can’t rule out a flurry along the NC/SC border at some point during the day.
Tuesday and Wednesday look to hold strong on sunshine, but cooler than usual temperatures for early February.
