Lingering sunshine today, but the weekend brings the next round of rain and snow. Most areas stay clear of accumulation, but some higher elevations will become slick.
Sunny and seasonably cool today, reaching 51 for the Upstate and 45 in the mountains. Luckily with less wind than prior days, it'll feel generally nice for mid-winter.
Moisture starts to push in this weekend, starting as widespread cloud cover on Saturday morning. For the Clemson Parade temperatures will remain in the 30s. A stray sprinkle or even flurry can’t be ruled out, but there will be very little moisture to work with during the morning.
Rain will build during the afternoon and evening, while the mountains will see a wintry mix. Some light accumulations are possible in the high mountains, but most of the snow will turn to rain by late Saturday night.
Sunday will bring morning showers for most spots, then clearing for the afternoon. Parts of the mountains could see some wrap around snow along the highest peaks into the later hours of Sunday night.
Temperatures this weekend will be chilly, staying in the 40s both Saturday and Sunday in the Upstate, while the mountains only warm to 38 on Saturday and 41 Sunday. A warming trend begins next week, returning to the 50s for the entire area by Wednesday.
