Overnight we're looking at mostly clear and colder conditions, with lows by morning in the low 40s for the Upstate, and mid 30s in the mountains.
Saturday looks beautiful, but it will be cooler with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be near 60 for the Upstate, and near 50 in the mountains. At night we'll see a frost and freeze with lows near freezing in the Upstate, and upper 20s in the mountains.
Sunday will start will start cold, but with ample sunshine temperatures warm into the low 60s in the Upstate, with mid 50s for highs in the mountains. Overnight we'll see lows in the mid 30s for the Upstate and upper 20s in the mountains.
Sunday night into Monday morning we could see a few rain/snow showers in the mountains, mainly along the TN border. After that, the weather settles down with sunny skies through much of next week, and a warm up comes slowly, staying cool Monday and Tuesday, but back to the 60s later in the week. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s.
