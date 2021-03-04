A stretch of dry and mild air will linger through the week, but cooler temperatures take over for the weekend. Next week, another warm-up brings a spring feel to the Carolinas.
Temperatures sit in the 30s this morning, with a clear sky. Near total sunshine is expected as highs reach the low 70s Upstate and low 60s in the mountains. A nice breeze will build, but could become gusty at times by the afternoon.
Friday wraps up the week with a passing cloud or two, and cooler temperatures starting in the 30s, and reaching the 50s and 60s across the area.
More clouds are expected Saturday and we could see a slight chance of a shower, though most areas stay dry. Highs Saturday will be in the mid-50s in the Upstate and upper 40s in the mountains. Saturday night will be in the low to mid-30s with partly cloudy skies.
Sunday returns to sunshine with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Warmer air will arrive next week with highs back in the 60s and 70s.
