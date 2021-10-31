Overnight, we're looking at clear skies and chilly conditions as we move into November. Lows will be chilly, with mid 40s in the Upstate, to near 40 in the mountains.
Monday and Tuesday look nice, with sunny to mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s to near 70 in the Upstate, with low to mid 60s for the mountains. Lows at night will be in the 40s, with some upper 30s in the mountains.
A cold front moves through later on Tuesday, with much colder air behind it. Clouds will increase on Wednesday, with some showers possible late in the day. Highs will top out only in the 50s. Wednesday night we'll see some showers with lows in the 40s, 30s in the mountains.
Thursday and Friday look cloudy to mostly cloudy and wet with highs only in the 50s in the Upstate and 40s in the mountains. There could be some snow in the higher elevations. Lows at night will be in the 30s and 40s.
The weekend is looking drier, but chilly, with a chance of a frost and freeze with overnight lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s both days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.