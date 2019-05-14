(FOX Carolina) - Get used to cool mornings and mild afternoons over the next few days, but summer-like heat returns before the week ends.
Full sun today with highs in the 60s and 70s with a breeze at times - another perfect 10!
Wednesday remains nearly identical with highs in the lower to middle 70s, with a few passing clouds.
The heat begins to build on Thursday as highs reach the upper 70s to lower 80s, but it won't stop there. General sunshine and a few passing clouds through the end of the week have highs climbing into the low and upper 80s by Friday.
Full on summertime heat and stickiness return for the weekend. Expect sun and clouds both days with a small chance for a pop up mountain storm, while the Upstate stays dry. Highs reach the 80s to near 90 degrees.
Next week, a slightly better chance for rain arrives on Monday across the entire area.
