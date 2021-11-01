For the overnight hours we're looking at mostly clear and normally chilly weather for the beginning of November. Lows by morning will be in the mid 40s, with close to 40 in the mountains.
Tomorrow is basically a copy and paste forecast with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s to near 70, with near 60 in the mountains. We'll see a few more clouds Tuesday night with lows in the mid 40s, with upper 30s in the mountains.
Wednesday and beyond colder temperatures will take hold with rain expected Thursday and Friday. Temperatures for the middle and end of this week will only max out in the 50s for the Upstate and 40s for the Mountains with overnight lows in the 30s!
We're looking at a frost and freeze for the end of the week into the week into the weekend with lows in the 30s, even 20s in the mountains. Skies will be mostly sunny then.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.