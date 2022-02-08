Sunshine and plenty of it coming our way on Wednesday, and for the next few days for that matter! A few isolated spots of fog will be possible this morning before sunrise, but we'll be all clear from there! Look for temperatures to warm out of the 20s and 30s, and into the middle and upper 50s across the mountains and upstate today. I wouldn't rule out a couple of spots even topping 60 degrees!
Clear skies will continue into tonight, with lows turning chilly again. Mid 30s for the upstate, and low 30s to upper 20s in the mountains.
Thursday and Friday are repeats with more sunshine both days! We'll tops the 60s in greater fashion across the upstate, and climb into the middle and upper 50s in the mountains!
Looking ahead to the weekend, we'll watch for clouds to return on Saturday before giving way to some morning showers on Sunday. High elevation locations could even see a few mixed in snow showers on Sunday, as a disturbance ushers in a new round of chilly for the start of next week.
