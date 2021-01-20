Good Wednesday morning! We hope you are having a great week so far. We welcome you to the half-way point.
This morning we are starting with clouds and a few sprinkles across the higher terrain, but during the afternoon expect a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. High temperatures today will climb into the upper 50s in the Upstate and near 50 degrees for the Mountains. The wind will pick up at times also, especially in the higher elevations. A Wind Advisory is in place for Yancey, McDowell and Mitchell counties to account for this.
Tonight clouds will increase ahead of our next disturbance with low temperatures dropping into the 30s.
Thursday and Friday we'll monitor scattered showers across the Upstate and Mountains. Thursday morning the Mountains could see some ice as freezing rain is a possibility. That wintry mix will diminish fast as highs return to the 50s.
For the weekend you can expect partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the lower 50s for the Upstate and 40s in the Mountains.
Another round of rain returns early next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.