Good Tuesday morning! Yesterday's disturbance left behind some strong gusty winds today. Wind Advisories are in place for parts of the Mountains today until 6PM. Stay weather aware!
Today and tomorrow look great! Expect to see completely sunny to mostly sunny skies. A strong breeze is here also today with winds gusting from 20-30 mph at times in the Upstate and up to 40-50 mph in the Mountains. This northwesterly wind is creating cooler temperatures with highs only in the middle to upper 50s in the Mountains and lower 70s for the Upstate. Tonight overnight lows drop to the upper 30s to middle 40s.
Heavy rain returns Thursday and Friday, with spotty showers lingering into the weekend. Cooler air comes along with the rain. High temperatures will only be in the lower 60s for the Upstate and readings in the 50s for the Mountains. Overnight lows will be in the 40s to about 50 degrees.
This weekend we start to dry out, with lingering showers Saturday. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s with lows in the 40s and 50s. Halloween at this point looks great with sunny skies, but on the cooler side.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.