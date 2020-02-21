Dry weather lasts into the weekend, but rain is back in the forecast next week.
A sunny sky is FINALLY in store today, but highs only reach the 30s and 40s this afternoon with a breeze at times. Tonight is looking very chilly with lows dropping into the 20s. Patchy black ice is again possible in the mountains.
The weekend bringss back the gorgeous weather, with Saturday bringing back highs near normal for this time of year, in the 50s across the area. Sunday will bring some extra clouds and highs in the mid 50s to low 60s. Rain should hold off until late Sunday night into Monday.
We’ll see the return of wet weather into early next week, with some heavy downpours possible toward Monday evening and overnight. Spotty rain stays possible through Wednesday.
