Cooler weather settles in across the Carolinas and Georgia for the short-term. Sunshine will stick around through Saturday before rain and storms move in Sunday.
Today stays sunny and cooler with gusty afternoon winds and temperatures in the 50s and 60s. A wind advisory continues until 6 PM for most of WNC where gusts could exceed 40 mph while the Upstate sees wind gusts up to 30 mph at times.
High pressure settles in tonight, and with a clear sky and calm winds, lows will drop into the 20s and 30s for the mountains and into the 30s for the Upstate. Patchy frost is a distinct possibility.
Saturday looks beautiful a sunny sky and highs in the 60s. Take advantage and do some egg hunts with the family and enjoy time outside before the active weather moves in Sunday.
Sunday starts with heavy rain moving in before lunch, and multiple rounds of locally heavy rain stay likely into the evening hours as well...though the intensity may vary at times. Total rain amounts of up to 3" are possible, and this could lead to flooding.
Of equal concern is severe weather - a line of strong to severe storms will move through during the overnight hours. Damaging winds and a few tornadoes are possible, so make sure you have a way to receive watches and warnings overnight!
This activity will clear early Monday, leaving the rest of the day sunny and warm with highs in the 70s. Slightly cooler air returns for mid-week, and rain could return by Wednesday.
