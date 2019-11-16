Expect another cool and sunny Sunday before some warmer air and rain chances return by the end of next week.
Lows tonight will be in the middle 30s under a partly cloudy sky.
Highs Sunday will reach the middle to upper 50s under a mostly sunny sky.
We'll see a touch more cloud cover move through the area Tuesday into Wednesday which will keep highs below 60 degrees.
More sun should break out by Wednesday and Thursday helping highs reach the 60s in the Upstate.
Clouds move back in along with some rain showers Friday into next Saturday with highs still in the 50s and 60s.
