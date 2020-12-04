Expect sunny skies through Sunday, then some clouds and a chance for showers to start next week.
Lows will cool to 35-40 area-wide for Saturday morning. Through the day expect a breezy wind and sunshine. Highs will climb to 46 in the mountains and 56 for the Upstate.
Sunday will start chilly at 26 for the mountains and 31 in the Upstate. Through the day we’ll keep the beautiful sunshine and highs will rebound into the 50s. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy as a system approaches.
Monday is a bit uncertain, as some models are drier than others, but for now it looks like a slight chance for rain in the Upstate will be a potential for the day, with possible rain and snow in the mountains. It would be short lived, then sunshine dominates the rest of the week!
