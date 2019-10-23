Dry, nice weather headlines the forecast before unsettled weather moves in for the weekend.
This morning brings a much cooler start and a clear sky with temperatures generally in the 40s to near 50 degrees. Full sun is on tap today with highs in the 60s to near 70 degrees.
A frost advisory takes effect tonight for much of WNC, excluding Polk and Rutherford counties, until 9 AM Thursday morning. Temperatures will dip well into the 30s there. Expect lows in the 40s for the Upstate, though a few sheltered spots could briefly reach the upper 30s. Lots of sun is ahead again for Thursday as highs return to the 60s or near 70 degrees.
Friday begins an unsettled weather pattern that could last into much of the weekend. For now, isolated showers with extra clouds move in as temperatures stay below average. The weekend brings milder days and a slightly better chance for rain, but for now, no washouts are expected. A few showers could linger into early next week as well.
