Happy Tuesday everyone! We hope you had a great start to the week so far. Expect less humidity and more sunshine for these next few days, while we crank up the heat towards mid-week. We break down the forecast below.
The humidity will be noticeably lower today, and lasting the rest of the week. So you won't get that real sticky feel once you leave the door. We'll see plenty of sunshine today as high temperatures max out in the upper 80s in the Upstate and lower 80s in the Mountains. It will be breezy at times throughout the day as winds gust near 20 to 30 mph.
Expect more of the same Wednesday and Thursday with sun & clouds and temperatures reaching the 80s region-wide.
It will be even hotter Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will jump into the upper 80s to lower 90s with the humidity returning. A smaller chance for rain will be possible this weekend, but its not looking like a washout.
Have a great day!
