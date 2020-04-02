Chilly mornings and warm, sunny afternoons stick around for the next few days with the next round of rain holding off until late in the weekend.
This afternoon looks beautiful with lots of sunshine as highs reach the upper 50s for WNC to the mid/upper 60s to near 70 degrees for northeast Georgia and the Upstate. Friday brings similar weather - highs reach the 60s and 70s area-wide with lots of sun.
The weekend overall looks good with decent sunshine Saturday and highs in the lower and middle 70s. A chance for showers moves in on Sunday, but you'll still have a chance to get outdoors.
Rain chances briefly back off to isolated showers on Monday but surge once again on Tuesday into early Wednesday. Temperatures during this time will continue in the 70s, and as the sky slowly clears, it'll hit the low 80s by the middle of the week.
