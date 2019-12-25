Unseasonably warm air continues into the weekend as rain becomes possible toward Sunday. Chilly air returns in time for the New Year!
Temperatures Thursday morning start in the 30s to lower 40s. The sky stays mostly sunny Thursday with afternoon highs reaching the middle 60s. A few more clouds could show up Friday, but the weather stays dry as highs stay in the 60s.
Clouds continue increasing Saturday, but the mild afternoons go nowhere! A cold front will move through on Sunday, bringing a good chance of locally heavy rain at times through the day. Rain amounts should average around one half inch.
Most of the moisture moves out Monday, paving the way for a clearing sky and chilly air to return! New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day look pretty typical for the occasion – mostly sunny with near-freezing temperatures in the morning and afternoon highs in the 50s.
