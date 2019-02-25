Strong wind and clear sky starts the week, leading to plenty of sunshine and highs in the 60s for a couple days. The next chance for rain arrives on Wednesday.
A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for the WNC mountains/foothills above through 7 AM Monday for the possibility of 40+ mph gusts. Even stronger gusts remain possible in the mountains of Yancey, Mitchell and McDowell counties, where a HIGH WIND WARNING remains in place until noon.
The wind will gradually diminish throughout the day, meaning the sunny, comfortable afternoon should reach the low 60s Upstate, while remaining in the low 50s in western NC. Tonight gets cold, back to the 20s and 30s.
Tuesday becomes even warmer with highs in the 60s area-wide, though some of our most southern spots could reach near 70 degrees.
Around midweek, multiple weak disturbances line up from the south. This will mean clouds build back in on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, with spotty rain all three days. During this time, temperatures will fluctuate between the low and upper 60s.
Some showers and warmer air nearing 70 degrees continue for Saturday, but a blast of colder air by Sunday will bring a clearing sky, and much lower temperatures only reaching the 40s to mid-50s by the end of the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.