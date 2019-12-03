Chilly weather sticks around today but temperatures will slowly moderate until another cold front arrives Friday.
Expect a partly to mostly sunny sky today with afternoon highs in the upper 40s to middle 50s as winds decrease.
Wednesday and Thursday look gorgeous with lots of sun and afternoon highs in the 50s to lower 60s - early December perfection!
Friday's front will be moisture-starved, but a few showers are possible. Behind the front, cooler air moves in for the weekend. By Sunday, a few more showers are possible before better rain chances move in to start next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.