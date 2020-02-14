Chilly weather settles in for Valentine’s Day and this weekend. Rain chances return toward Tuesday of next week.
The few clouds left this morning will clear through the day, leaving full sunshine for the afternoon! Temperatures will start in the 30s to low 40s and reach the 40s and 50s later today. The mountains stay breezy and chilly, but the Upstate is finally back to perfect 10! Tonight's low temperatures drop into the 20s, so bundle up through the evening!
Keep the jackets around Saturday, because despite the sunshine, temperatures only rise into the 40s later in the day. Clouds build on Sunday, and there's a small chance of a shower in the Upstate...though most spots should stay dry. Highs return to the 50s!
A system approaches next week, but President’s Day should be spared from any significant rainfall. Most of the rain looks to push in Tuesday and could last through mid-week. There will be some cold air bottling up to the north, and there's a small chance the moisture and cold air could meet in the area by Wednesday night...stay tuned!
