High pressure builds in across the Carolinas today, providing beautiful weather in the days ahead. Overnights get cool enough to feel a little taste of what's to come with fall!
Expect lower humidity and less heat today! Skies will be mostly sunny with very pleasant conditions, starting in the 60s, with highs in the mid-80s for the Upstate and upper 70s in the mountains. Tonight will be mostly clear and cool, lows will be in the upper 50s in the Upstate with mid 50s in the mountains, a little taste of fall.
Friday and Saturday will be beautiful days with temperatures running in the low to mid-80s with comfortable humidity levels and generally sunshine. Lows at night will be in the 60s, with 50s in the mountains.
Sunday and Monday bring a better chance of clouds and a few showers, but not a washout for Labor Day. Highs top out in the upper 80s, with low 80s in the mountains. At night it dries out with lows in the 60s.
We continues to watch the tropics, but while storms exist in the Atlantic they are not threat to the US as of now.
