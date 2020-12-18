Sunny weather will stretch into Saturday, ahead of showers and some wintry weather for Sunday. Milder temps are on-tap next week.
Tonight will be chilly and clear with a low of 28 for the Upstate and 24 in the mountains. Mostly sunny skies will dominate on Saturday, with highs staying fairly chilly in the 46-50 range area-wide.
Showers will push in Saturday night, leading to a changeover to snow in the mountains. Right now it looks like wintry weather will be confined to the higher terrain, but a few flakes could mix with rain in the Upstate at times early on Sunday.
Sunday will be cloudy with occasional shower activity, with highs only warming into the 40s.
Sunny, milder temps are ahead for the start of Christmas week. Christmas Eve will bring some heavy downpours, then some VERY cold air moves in for Christmas Day. As the cold air pushes in, we’ll be looking at a chance for snow in the mountains and can’t even rule out a Christmas flurry in the Upstate. We’ll keep you posted!
