Sunny skies and cooler temperatures

Happy Wednesday! We hope you are enjoying this sunny weather stretch and that trend continues for these next few days.

After cooler below average temperatures today and tomorrow, a small warm-up is on the way for Friday and the weekend.

It's a chilly start to our Wednesday, but thanks to the sunshine that will help warm temperatures up in the 50s. The winds will be from the north sustained at 5 to 10 mph, so that will keep the chill in the air.

Temperatures will hold in the 50s for Thursday, then we will be back in the 60s and 70s by Friday and the weekend.

Clouds will increase on Sunday, leading to a chance of rain early next week.

