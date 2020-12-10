Good morning everyone! We hope you have had a great work-week so far and we welcome you to the second half.
Warmer conditions as we start our Thursday morning comparing temperatures to yesterday morning. However, it is still chilly especially in the Mountains, so still make sure you bundle up before you leave this morning.
It will be mild this afternoon as temperatures reach the upper 50s to the lower and middle 60s all across the region with sunny sky conditions.
Tonight will be another cold night as temperatures drop into the 30s and 40s for the Upstate under mostly clear skies.
Friday looks very similar today with our weather pattern.
This weekend a cold front will arrive allowing for showers Saturday and Sunday. In the higher terrain as temperatures drop, snowfall will be possible with light accumulations as of now.
Mild conditions hold this weekend with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.
Have a great day!
