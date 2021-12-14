Warming up today to nearly 10° above average! With full sunshine, highs reach the mid-60s, with low 60s in the mountains. Tonight turns cold again, with lows in the 30s.
Wednesday cools off by a few degrees, but we're still looking at a lot of sunshine, and high in the low 60s, upper 50s in the mountains. Wednesday night we'll see a few more clouds and lows in the 30s and 40s.
A bigger warm-up comes Thursday into Friday. Expect passing clouds mixed with sunshine both days, with highs Thursday reaching the mid-60s, and by Friday closing in on the lower 70s, cooler 60s for the mountains. A stray shower is possible by Friday afternoon, but most areas remain dry.
Active weather looks to return next weekend, with scattered showers both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be near 70 on Saturday, with cooler upper 50s Sunday. The mountains will see highs in the 60s Saturday, cool to the 50s on Sunday.
