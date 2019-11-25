Thanksgiving week starts really nice, but there will be a few opportunities for rain in the next seven days.
This morning is starting clear with temperatures in the 30s, nearing or dipping below freezing in a few spots. Full sunshine today will help temperatures climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s - perfection!
Tuesday looks good with lots of sun and highs in the 60s. Clouds thicken up Tuesday night, and a few showers could move through with a cold front on Wednesday. For now, this front looks starved for anything substantial in terms of widespread measurable rain.
Behind the front, downsloping winds on Thanksgiving Thursday will make for a fantastic day - lots of sunshine with highs in the 50s and 60s! This nice weather will continue into Black Friday as well.
This weekend will bring about more cloud cover and perhaps a shower or two Saturday, but the best chance of rain will come on Sunday. This front looks much stronger than Wednesday's, so a notable drop in temperature is expected to start next week.
