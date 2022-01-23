Mostly sunny skies are ahead for Sunday with highs in the 40s and low 50s for some!
Tonight will be another chilly one with temps down into the 20s area-wide.
Next week look relatively quiet, with just a slight chance for some rain late Tuesday. Temps will warm back to normal levels in the upper 40s to low 50s for the first half of the week.
It gets colder late week, and we'll be watching a system that could bring a round of winter weather to the mountains and possibly the Upstate.
