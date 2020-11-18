Cool and clear weather will dominate over the next few days. Milder air arrives this weekend, with a chance for rain into next week for Thanksgiving travel.
Tonight will be very chilly with a low near 32 in the Upstate and 28 in the mountains. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs ranging from 53 in the mountains to 58 for the Upstate once again!
Friday will be milder, with highs in the 60s and more beautiful sunshine. This weekend will continue the warming trend, with low 70s coming back to the Upstate. Sunday will be partly cloudy as moisture begins to increase across the area ahead of a cold front.
Showers will be possible Monday into early Tuesday as a front moves in. Rain should be light and no t-storms are expected. The rest of Thanksgiving week looks mild, with isolated showers possible toward Thursday and Friday.
