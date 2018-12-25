Another beautiful day is in store for today before showers move back in for Thursday into Friday. Heavy rain is possible Friday morning into the mid afternoon.
This morning starts chilly with a clear sky and temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Later today, the sky stays mostly sunny as highs reach the 49-55 degree range.
Thursday will start dry, but clouds quickly build through the day as spotty showers develop. Steadier rains move in Thursday evening, and pockets of heavy rain will be likely through the Friday morning commute. Heavy rain continues Friday but tapers Friday evening.
Saturday is looking mostly dry at this point, but clouds may linger. Sunday and Monday will likely bring more showers as another system approaches. This could mean a soggy situation for closing out 2018 and ringing in 2019!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.