The clear weather sticks around today, but a big system brings a shot at rain and ice for Wednesday. It's a short-lived system, with more sunshine and a chill in the air late week.
This morning starts cold and clear, with temperatures at and below freezing area-wide. The day brings plentiful sunshine and a bit of a breeze at times. Highs reach 50 in the Upstate and 46 in the mountains, and drops to near and below freezing again tonight.
Pay close attention to Wednesday. A system will bring mostly rain to the Upstate starting in the morning, however there will be a small window for freezing rain and light glaze of ice around and east of Greenville for a couple hours. The better chance of ice accumulation comes into North Carolina's Piedmont and Foothills where up to one tenth of an inch of ice could accumulate, creating widespread slick conditions.
Enough warm air works in to change any freezing rain to plain rain by Wednesday afternoon. Highs rise into the low 40s for the Upstate and the mountains.
While a brief snow shower will be possible along the high TN line elevations on Thursday before clearing, in general Thursday, Friday, and Saturday look dry and cool, with highs in the low 50s for the Upstate and mid 40s in the mountains. Lows will in the 20s and lower 30s.
Another round of rain moves in on Sunday, and could last into Monday.
