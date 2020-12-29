Good morning everyone! We welcome you to the last few days of the year. As we wrap up the year 2020 and enter 2021, we'll watch for rain, storms and fluctuating temperatures.
This morning starts with partly cloudy skies and areas of locally dense fog. Be aware before you venture out for today. Chilly temperatures all across the region this morning, then high temperatures will climb above average in the 50s thanks to all the sunshine.
By the afternoon on Wednesday, we'll see a few showers push in with slightly cooler temperatures in the 40s to near 50 degrees.
A stronger system approaches our area towards New Year's Eve, leaving widespread rain and mild air with temperatures in the 60s for Thursday. Friday begins the New Year warm with highs reaching the 60s. However, storms are likely to develop throughout the day. We could receive 1 to 3 inches of rain from this system.
While we may have lingering showers Saturday morning, it starts to dry out by the afternoon and we'll see clear skies into our Sunday. Temperatures this weekend will be in the 50s.
