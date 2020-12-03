Thursday we're looking at partly cloudy skies and slightly warmer conditions with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
For Thursday night we'll see lows in the mid to upper 30s with increasing clouds. We're looking at an area of low pressure heading our way on Friday, this will trigger showers across the mountains and Upstate, about a 60% chance of rain. The rain ends Saturday morning, possibly as a little of snow in the higher terrain. Friday's highs will be in the 50s with lows Friday night in the mid 40s for the Upstate and near 40 in the mountains.
For Saturday we'll see highs near 60 for the Upstate and low 50s for the mountains with clearing skies. Saturday night will be mostly clear skies with lows in the 30s. Sunday looks pretty good with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s for the Upstate and near 50 for the mountains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.