Dry weather continues today, but rain becomes likely Friday along with potential icing for some.
This morning starts clear and quite cold with temperatures in the 20s to lower 30s. Sunshine sticks around today with highs in the 40s - staying chilly!
Clouds thicken up quickly tonight, and showers will begin pushing in toward midnight. Initially, we could see some of the rain fall as light freezing rain/drizzle, but regular rain will take over as the surface warms above freezing The most likely areas for freezing rain will be the far northern Upstate into the NC piedmont and southern mountains.
A winter weather advisory has been issued for southern Jackson, Transylvania, Henderson, Buncombe, Mitchell, Yancey, McDowell, Rutherford, and the high elevations of Polk counties from 9 PM tonight - Noon Friday. In these areas, ice accumulations of a trace to 0.1" could cause travel issues.
Rain will continue off and on through the day Friday with highs in the low 40s (miserable weather in my opinion!). The Upstate could see a lingering shower or two Saturday with a variably cloudy sky, but the mountains hang on to scattered showers redeveloping through the day. Highs rebound into the 50s!
Sunday & Monday looks fairly nice with highs around 60 degrees ahead of the next system Tuesday where you can expect a good chance of showers and maybe a thunderstorm.
