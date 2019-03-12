Great weather to get outdoors lasts for a couple days this week, but from Thursday into Friday, showers and storms return to the area.
Starting the morning today on a chilly note in the 40s and 30s, expect a mostly sunny sky. Highs reach the low to mid-60s, with a light breeze. A few more clouds pop up tomorrow, but highs stay comfortable in the 60s across the area.
The next rain maker moves in from the west on Thursday, bringing scattered showers late in the day along with an increasingly cloudy sky. Highs stay mild, in the low to upper 60s. More intense rain and possible thunderstorms move in on Friday, with highs holding on the mild side.
Luckily, that should leave us dry for St. Patrick's Day weekend, with plenty of sunshine on both Saturday and Sunday. Cooler temperatures move back in keeping a slight chill in the air each afternoon, reaching the 50s to lower 60s.
