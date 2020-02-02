The February warm-up continues today and into Monday before rain (some heavy with a few storms) returns to the area during the middle of the week.
Clear skies this morning hold on to temperatures in the 30s area-wide, with some near freezing in both the mountains and the Upstate. Highs today warm significantly above average, reaching the low to mid-60s across the entire area. Expect almost full sunshine, with a strong breeze developing.
We'll get an even bigger boost of warm air Monday as highs reach the lower and middle 70s, just a few degrees shy of daily records. The sunshine will linger to begin the week, but won't last much longer.
Clouds return to the area Tuesday with a slight chance at a stray shower with highs in the middle 60s.
A robust system will bring scattered to widespread rain Wednesday and Thursday, which could even include a threat for flooding and possible severe weather. Highs will hold in the 60s throughout the rainy system, but quickly cool after its exit.
Safe to say that system will move out of the area by Friday which will become sunny, but much cooler with highs returning closer to normal in the 40s and 50s.
A few snow showers will then be possible in the mountains early next weekend.
