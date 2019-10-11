Warmer days lie ahead before some Sunday rain helps cool us down to end the weekend!
This morning starts mainly clear with temperatures in the 50s - such a nice, refreshing start to the day! A sunny sky and a dry ground with dry air warms the afternoon to near 80 degrees for the Upstate and mid/upper 70s for WNC. Evening temperatures will be in the 60s.
Saturday will be warmer than normal for this time of year with a breeze picking up through the day as a front approaches. Highs will reach the 70s to lower 80s. Clouds will increase in the afternoon with a small chance for rain in the mountains while the Upstate stays dry.
Sunday starts dry, but rain becomes a distinct possibility in the afternoon and evening as Saturday's front will have stalled. No washout is expected, but any rain is welcomed as parts of our area have gotten into severe or extreme drought from the lack of rain since late August.
Monday looks dry ahead of a stronger system mid-week that hopefully brings a decent chance of rain Tuesday into early Wednesday. Some chillier air looks to move in for Thursday!
