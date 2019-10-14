Lots of weather changes are in store this week - expect a sunny, warm start before the first true chill of fall arrives Thursday morning.
This morning brings some areas of patchy fog thanks to yesterday's rain. Temperatures are starting in the upper 40s to middle 50s as well. Nearly a fully sunny day will warm the afternoon into the 70s to potentially lower 80s.
Tuesday starts dry and mostly clear, but clouds will thicken through the day ahead of increasing rain chances late in the evening. Spotty showers are possible in the afternoon, but the coverage of the rain should markedly increase in the evening and overnight hours.
A cold front will pass through the region Wednesday, bringing another chance for rain though the bulk of the rain will come late Tuesday into early Wednesday. This front will usher in MUCH cooler air by Thursday morning. Morning lows will dip into the 30s and 40s!
Lots of sun ends the week's forecast before some more changes arrive for the weekend. Temperatures will return to the 70s as clouds build toward Sunday, and there's a chance of late-day rain as another system takes shape to the west.
