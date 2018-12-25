Another beautiful day is in store for Wednesday, before showers move back in for Thursday into Friday. Heavy rain is possible Friday morning into the mid afternoon.
Tonight will be chilly with lows down to 34 in the Upstate and 30 in the mountains. Wednesday expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 50s! Very similar to Christmas Day! Clouds move in for Thursday, and the rain will slowly start to fall into the afternoon.
The rain event will start as spotty showers late Thursday afternoon, then develop into a steady rain Thursday night. Pockets of heavy rain will be likely by the Friday morning commute, then rain should slowly lessen by Friday evening.
Saturday is looking mostly dry at this point, but clouds may linger. Sunday and Monday will likely bring more showers as another system approaches. This could mean a soggy situation for ringing in 2019!
