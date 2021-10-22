A beautiful fall weekend is ahead with lots of sunshine and seasonably cool temps!
Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s for the Upstate and upper 60s in the mountains. Saturday night will be chilly with lows in the 40s.
Sunday will bring more beautiful weather, just a touch warmer with highs in the 70s area-wide.
Showers return late Monday, then again on Thursday. Signs point to a COOL Halloween with highs in the 60s.
