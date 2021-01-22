Beautiful weekend weather ahead, but rain will be looming for late Sunday night into Monday. A couple rounds of soaking rain will be possible before clearing on Tuesday.
Tonight will be mostly clear and chilly! Lows will drop to 33 in the Upstate and 27 in the mountains. Saturday looks gorgeous with sunny skies and highs ranging from 55 in the Upstate to 49 in the mountains with a light breeze. Saturday night gets chilly with everyone seeing temps below freezing!
Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 50s area-wide. Showers push in late Sunday night, with light rain likely for the Monday AM commute. Another round of showers and possible an isolated t-storms will come in Monday evening.
Skies clear Tuesday, but more showers will push in late Wednesday into Thursday.
