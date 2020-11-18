Sunshine and a big chill, warming by the weekend

You'll want some extra layers for the next couple days, but a warm up comes in times for the weekend. Sunshine lingers, with the next chance for rain holding off until next week.
This morning, it's clear and cold. Temperature sit in the 30s for many, with freezing conditions in the mountains. Today only warms into the 50s to near 60 degrees, under clear skies. Tonight drops back to near and below freezing.
Our sunny stretch of weather will continue into the weekend with a slow warm up on the way. Thursday stays in the 50s, then highs return to the 60s for Friday. Over the weekend, highs return to the 60s to 70 degrees with a few clouds by late Sunday.
Overnights hit their coldest Thursday morning, but stay chilly in the 40s through the weekend. Next week, spotty rain becomes possible on Monday and Tuesday.
