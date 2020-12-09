Happy Wednesday everyone! We hope you are having a great week so far.
Clear and chilly conditions continue this morning as temperatures are in the 30s and 40s as of 10AM. With a great amount of sunshine today, temperatures will warm in the 50s for the Upstate and the Mountains.
Even warmer temperatures are expect tomorrow and Friday with highs in the lower to middle 60s. That sunshine will dominate the area until a cold front approaches the region Friday night.
By Saturday shower chances increase for the Upstate and mountains. It's mainly a rain system, but the highest elevations could see it end as some snow by late Sunday.
After the rain cooler air will rush back in starting with temperatures next week in the 40s and 50s.
