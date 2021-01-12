For this evening we're looking at clearing skies and cold temperatures overnight. Expect lows in the low 30s for the Upstate and mid 20s in the mountains.
Wednesday and Thursday we'll see some sun mixed with clouds and temperatures in the upper 50s to close to 60 for the Upstate with low to mid 50s in the mountains. Lows Wednesday night will be in the 20s and 30s.
On Friday a strong cold front will approach the mountains and Upstate. With it we could see some snow showers in the mountains and a few rain showers in the Upstate. Highs will be in the mid 50s for the Upstate and near 50 in the mountains with falling temperatures in the afternoon.
The weekend will be much colder with partly cloudy skies temperatures struggle into the upper 40s Saturday and near 50 Sunday for the Upstate, with upper 30s for the mountains on Saturday and mid 40s Sunday. Overnight lows will be in the 20s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.