Beautiful weather is on the way for the rest of the week! A cold front arrives this weekend to drop temperatures back to more winter-like levels!
Tonight will be mostly clear and cold with lows down to 31 in the Upstate and 28 in the mountains. Patchy fog will be possible in the morning Wednesday, but not as bad as what we saw earlier Tuesday.
Sunny skies are ahead for Wednesday with highs near 60 in the Upstate and 53 in the mountains.
More beautiful weather is in store for Thursday with 54-61 area-wide. Friday will bring more of the same, with highs stay above normal for this time of year.
A few clouds roll through Saturday, with a slight chance for rain/snow in the mountains. Sunday will be cooler with highs in the 40s and 50s.
