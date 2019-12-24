Unseasonably warm air and plenty of sunshine return to the Carolinas in time for the Christmas holiday, with the next chance for rain holding off until the weekend.
Clouds eventually clear into sunshine throughout the day today, and highs soar into the 60s – easily reaching 10+ degrees above normal. With much less wind, it's a gorgeous day to spend outdoors!
The mild, sunny weather continues through Christmas Day and the day after. Some clouds start to return Friday, but afternoon highs stay in the 60s. The sky becomes mostly cloudy Saturday with a few sprinkles or light showers in the mountains. A better chance for rain moves through Sunday and Monday, but temperatures stay above average!
If you’re wanting some chilly air, there are some signs of it returning around New Year’s!
