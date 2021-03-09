Happy Tuesday everyone! We hope you had a great start to the week and we hope you are enjoying the sunshine!
Thanks to an abundance of sunshine this afternoon, high temperatures today will jump into the upper 60s and lower 70s across the area. This will be similar for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday just with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower and middle 70s.
Saturday temperatures will last in the 70s area-wide with a few more clouds building in thanks to a disturbance that should be to our north. A few showers and sprinkles will arrive Sunday with slightly cooler temperatures.
We have a better chance of rain early next week with cooler temperatures.
